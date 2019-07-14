Pier Capital Has Upped Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stake; Two Sigma Securities Cut Its Target (Call) (TGT) Holding

Pier Capital Llc increased Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) stake by 40.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 41,333 shares as Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)’s stock declined 20.45%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 142,878 shares with $7.55M value, up from 101,545 last quarter. Spirit Airlines Inc now has $3.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 1.05M shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Target Corp (Call) (TGT) stake by 15.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 26,800 shares as Target Corp (Call) (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 146,700 shares with $11.77M value, down from 173,500 last quarter. Target Corp (Call) now has $44.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $84 target.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Svb Finl Group (Put) (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 1,746 shares to 3,000 valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALL) stake by 9,900 shares and now owns 24,500 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87M for 13.59 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,100 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 439,950 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 24,895 shares in its portfolio. 132,344 were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd Co. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mountain Lake Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 350,000 shares. 431 were accumulated by Somerset Trust. Waddell Reed Financial Inc stated it has 132,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 3,445 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Com invested in 1.67M shares. The United Kingdom-based Oldfield Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 15,227 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 11,057 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Pier Capital Llc decreased Roku Inc stake by 152,617 shares to 72,390 valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inspire Medical Systems Inc stake by 22,904 shares and now owns 117,106 shares. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spirit Airlines had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Thursday, March 28. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SAVE in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Buy” rating.