Pier Capital Has Upped Holding in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) by $1.83 Million; Cim Holding in Intuit (INTU) Has Lifted by $737,325

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 38,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 148,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, up from 110,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 50,741 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. PRESIDENT-COO; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM

Cim Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 1,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $265.83. About 102,071 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold EBS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 532,490 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.26% or 84,640 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown accumulated 4,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 344,191 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 28,000 shares stake. Profund Advsr holds 0.01% or 4,150 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 306,632 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 54 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 6.89M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. King Luther Mgmt holds 7,295 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Tci Wealth holds 0% or 34 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) or 19,363 shares.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opiant Pharmaceuticals: A Hidden Gem With Upcoming Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Completes Acquisition of Specialty Vaccines Company PaxVax – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Daniel J. Abdun-Nabi to Retire as CEO; Robert G. Kramer, Sr. to Become President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cryoport Inc by 95,247 shares to 410,087 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,149 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,699 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corporation reported 0.04% stake. M&T State Bank Corporation has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Anderson Hoagland & has 13,763 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 9,358 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5,605 shares. Bp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 46,561 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 135,993 shares. Moreover, Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 2.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Maplelane Cap Llc holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. 579,087 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Yorktown & Rech stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com reported 6,399 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,092 shares.