Pier Capital Has Upped Cubic (CUB) Position; Nwi Management LP Has Cut American Airlines Group (AAL) Position

Nwi Management Lp decreased American Airlines Group (AAL) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as American Airlines Group (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 300,000 shares with $9.53M value, down from 480,000 last quarter. American Airlines Group now has $12.31B valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 8.01 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America

Pier Capital Llc increased Cubic Corp (CUB) stake by 35.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 43,018 shares as Cubic Corp (CUB)’s stock rose 17.90%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 163,158 shares with $9.18M value, up from 120,140 last quarter. Cubic Corp now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 307,899 shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. HARRISON MARK also bought $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. On Wednesday, May 8 FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 697 shares. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by Aga Anshooman. 5,000 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR. $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cubic had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CUB in report on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 4.93M shares. Friess Associates Lc invested 0.72% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 46,526 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. 9,836 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Daruma Cap Ltd has 540,859 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ameritas Invest accumulated 2,578 shares. 8,531 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Bryn Mawr has 0.35% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Charles Schwab reported 238,698 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 9,204 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co accumulated 75,435 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 303 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 299,268 shares.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) stake by 81,748 shares to 525,848 valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Appfolio Inc stake by 13,180 shares and now owns 83,504 shares. Siteone Landscape Supply Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cubic Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cubic Corporation (CUB) CEO Brad Feldmann on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 0% or 676 shares. Comerica Retail Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 79,244 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Palisade Cap Mgmt Llc Nj invested in 0.02% or 21,050 shares. Silver Point Cap LP accumulated 51,589 shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2,320 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Harris Associates Lp has invested 1.1% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 55,000 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 65,848 shares. Kamunting Street Capital LP invested in 308,292 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 8,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Airlines To Report A Bittersweet Quarter – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines gets permanent injunction against mechanics’ disruptions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.