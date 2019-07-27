Pier Capital Has Trimmed Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake; Vermillion (VRML) Sentiment Is 0.86

Vermillion Inc (VRML) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 7 trimmed and sold stock positions in Vermillion Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 15.42 million shares, down from 15.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vermillion Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 32.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,587 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 42.89%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 154,132 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 227,719 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.36B valuation. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 384,525 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA)

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Cap Ltd Co invested in 154,132 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 1,000 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 107,402 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 44,664 shares. Teton Advsr Inc, a New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2,511 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 190,751 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 2.46M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axiom International Ltd Llc De reported 103,525 shares stake. 1,779 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares. Awm has 286,002 shares. Moreover, Eam Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity. $776,100 worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares were sold by Yee James P.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7455. About 72,611 shares traded. Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) has risen 0.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VRML News: 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 12/04/2018 – Vermillion Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Loss $2.96B; 14/05/2018 – VERMILLION INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vermillion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRML); 14/05/2018 – Vermillion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – VERMILLION INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 13/03/2018 Vermillion 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. for 9.83 million shares. Birchview Capital Lp owns 2.12 million shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 164,321 shares.

