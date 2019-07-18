Pier Capital Has Raised Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Position; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 74,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 535,133 shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 3.92 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,399 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 17,163 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,600 shares. Zweig reported 145,992 shares. Moreover, Botty Investors Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zacks Inv Management holds 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 43,546 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Co has 0.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gradient accumulated 10,093 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 133,938 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd reported 556,652 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Llc owns 1.03 million shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,770 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication, New York-based fund reported 74,921 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 49,642 shares to 151,074 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 22,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,106 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The.