Pier Capital Has Raised Its Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Holding by $1.83 Million; Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 38,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 148,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, up from 110,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 236,868 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 98,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 331,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 233,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.43M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 84,900 shares to 134,440 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp Com (AQUNF) by 165,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,450 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 11,140 shares to 128,927 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 85,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,468 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv.

