Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $2.28 Million as Shares Rose; Ngam Advisors LP Decreased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $1.28 Million

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 154,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 227,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84M shares traded or 101.16% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 164,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 179,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 104,713 shares to 426,613 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 19,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 360,692 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 19,165 shares. Qs Invsts Limited accumulated 67,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,010 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Llc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 282,945 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 405,718 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,295 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 61,160 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 356,475 are held by Redwood Invs Limited Com. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Mutual Of America Lc holds 65,244 shares. Perkins Mngmt Inc holds 2.74% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 131,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 11,198 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Co. 19,947 were reported by Regions Fincl Corp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 255,036 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc invested 1.2% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Telemus Capital Llc invested in 3,452 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0.09% stake. Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 521,276 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hanson Mcclain reported 850 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Financial owns 2.01M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp holds 68,681 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 11,831 shares to 138,892 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $187.22 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

