Pier Capital Has Lowered Globant Sa (GLOB) Position by $2.29 Million; Stock Value Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Increased Position

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 22,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 81,945 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, down from 104,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 362,010 shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 982,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.77 million, up from 974,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 762,565 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Globant Invests in Singularity University – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globant acquires Belatrix Software – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Globant (GLOB) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Affirms Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus, Q3 & FY19 EPS Mid-Point Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association reported 25,489 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 2,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd owns 53,890 shares. Pier Cap Limited Co holds 1.28% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 81,945 shares. Hood River Capital Lc has 424,163 shares. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 16,145 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company holds 76,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh has invested 2.74% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% or 179,645 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,830 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,662 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10,222 shares to 208,146 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shockwave Medical Inc by 49,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93M for 47.87 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.