Pier Capital Has Lowered Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Stake; Miller Industries (MLR) Sellers Increased By 41.18% Their Shorts

Pier Capital Llc decreased Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) stake by 47.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY)’s stock declined 14.73%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 73,936 shares with $3.70 million value, down from 141,101 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies De Inc now has $1.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 103,535 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Miller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLR) had an increase of 41.18% in short interest. MLR’s SI was 112,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.18% from 79,400 shares previously. With 40,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Miller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLR)’s short sellers to cover MLR’s short positions. The SI to Miller Industries Inc’s float is 1.02%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 23,299 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 310,415 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 57,793 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 14,000 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oppenheimer & accumulated 188,225 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,200 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 13,555 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 31,572 shares. Timessquare Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 1.14M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 313,403 shares. Century Companies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 157,389 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 203,104 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 100,055 shares stake. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 97,451 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.57% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Pier Capital Llc increased 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) stake by 19,346 shares to 327,764 valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 88,968 shares and now owns 147,614 shares. Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bottomline Technologies has $6500 highest and $5700 lowest target. $60.67’s average target is 45.35% above currents $41.74 stock price. Bottomline Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barrington. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Miller Industries, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc invested 1.89% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 27,296 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Ajo L P owns 123,405 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 267,086 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 31,935 shares. American Int Grp owns 7,039 shares.

