Pier Capital Has Lifted Moelis & Co (MC) Holding; Lau Associates Decreased Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Position by $9.39 Million

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 245,034 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 203,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 240,141 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 1.58M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 7,570 shares to 146,633 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 31,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,984 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.17M for 18.32 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.