Pier Capital Has Lifted Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Stake; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Increased by $491,400 Its Stake

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 30,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 283,826 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 253,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 357,318 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 17,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 2.80M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese Tech’s Triple Whammy, And Baidu’s Limits For iQIYI – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. NetEase – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Expands Presence in AI Space With Chongqing Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Baidu (BIDU) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 616,996 shares to 21,537 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (NYSE:MSB) by 19,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,687 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 45,432 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 91,160 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 89,278 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 18,795 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 2.37 million shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,972 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 15,713 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 235,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 806,205 shares or 1.18% of the stock. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.03% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Morgan Stanley invested in 8,354 shares.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Rite Aid Stock Will Probably Underperform Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera: The Recovery We’ve Been Waiting For – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 6,403 shares to 88,868 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 50,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,787 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.