Pier Capital Has Increased Skyline Champion (SKY) Position; AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) Sentiment Is 1.37

AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 48 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 35 sold and decreased their holdings in AEROHIVE NETWORKS. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.84 million shares, up from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding AEROHIVE NETWORKS in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 18.

Pier Capital Llc increased Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) stake by 69.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 103,722 shares as Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)’s stock rose 35.14%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 253,459 shares with $4.82M value, up from 149,737 last quarter. Skyline Champion Corp now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.26% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 1.45M shares traded or 166.48% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. 600,000 shares were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, worth $14.54M. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP also sold $87.18 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. $96.76 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 28,243 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 17,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 11,216 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 14,153 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 119,330 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,950 shares. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.05M shares. Wasatch Advsrs invested in 466,185 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company owns 15,854 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 1,878 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Driehaus Cap Lc holds 492,435 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 789,792 shares.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Guardant Health Inc stake by 84,999 shares to 49,194 valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 1,299 shares and now owns 25,422 shares. Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 1.93 million shares traded or 107.66% up from the average. Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE) has risen 10.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. for 791,300 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 671,480 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 480,826 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.58% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

