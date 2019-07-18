Pier Capital Has Increased Its Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holding by $2.15 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered by $4.02 Million Its Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 95,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 981,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.68 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 3.69 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,878 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 101,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 121,510 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 0.21% or 11,057 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 140 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 115,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 448 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,488 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 21,500 shares. Altimeter Cap Lp owns 225,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ameritas Prns reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 148,506 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rbf Limited Co has 90,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 170,549 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 31 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 530,939 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 17,160 shares to 125,604 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 68,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,988 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,035 shares to 20,232 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (NYSE:EDU) by 4,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.