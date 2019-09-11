Pier Capital Has Increased Its Insulet (PODD) Stake; CHINESEINVESTORS.COM (CIIX) Shorts Down By 79.17%

CHINESEINVESTORS.COM INC (OTCMKTS:CIIX) had a decrease of 79.17% in short interest. CIIX’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 79.17% from 2,400 shares previously. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.0071 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3199. About 18,250 shares traded. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc increased Insulet Corp (PODD) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 8,230 shares as Insulet Corp (PODD)’s stock rose 44.93%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 86,848 shares with $8.26M value, up from 78,618 last quarter. Insulet Corp now has $9.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.08. About 84,057 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.86 million. The firm offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language; and securities trading advisory services; The firm also provides advisory services on US capital markets, the US legal system, and the US Securities markets; Website based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 8,217 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Diversified Tru accumulated 2,384 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 356,171 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd accumulated 4,808 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 11,650 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,123 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 13,779 shares stake. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 496,854 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc reported 0% stake. Pier Capital Lc owns 1.28% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 86,848 shares.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 1,299 shares to 25,422 valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wingstop Inc stake by 4,820 shares and now owns 95,271 shares. Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) was reduced too.

