Pier Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Moelis & Co (MC) as Stock Price Declined; Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Holder Glovista Investments Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Were Volatile

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 36,384 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 245,034 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, up from 203,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 48,748 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 91,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin invested in 21,316 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 602,684 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 290,813 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,297 shares. Robinson Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 570,539 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0% or 11,500 shares. 7,045 are owned by Pnc Fincl Service. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 20,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 20,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 0% or 140,876 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 374,159 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 69,138 shares to 83,482 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 83,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33,645 shares to 53,203 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 22,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,418 shares, and cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding.