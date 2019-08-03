Pier Capital Has Increased Its Cubic (CUB) Holding by $2.41 Million; As Pultegroup (PHM) Stock Value Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 176,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 796,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.28M, down from 973,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 2.98M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 43,018 shares as the company's stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 163,158 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 120,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 324,948 shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver's Public Transit System; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta's Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 46,526 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.03% or 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 5,427 shares. Artisan Partners Lp reported 521,146 shares stake. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Company invested in 0% or 14,036 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 286 shares. 10,064 were accumulated by Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 47,868 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 670,493 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 20,157 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 432,769 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 28 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Shares for $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. Aga Anshooman also bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 22,904 shares to 117,106 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 49,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,877 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Cubic's Trafficware Introduces Next-Generation Traffic Signal Controller Software SCOUT – PRNewswire" on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool" published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" on August 03, 2019. Cubic and Transport for New South Wales Extend Contactless Payment to Sydney's Bus Fleet – PRNewswire" published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Cubic Receives Extension on Simulation Services Contract in Australia – PRNewswire" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 356,520 shares. Amer Century Incorporated reported 5.23M shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Btc Capital has 0.51% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.27% or 782,470 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Rech owns 275,615 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 483,590 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Fund Mngmt invested 0.1% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). City Holdings Communications reported 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 28,479 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 40,300 shares stake. 12.24M are owned by State Street. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0% or 737 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited reported 668,098 shares.

Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "PulteGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019. Businesswire.com and their article: "PulteGroup and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta – Business Wire" published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "DR Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: July 30, 2019.