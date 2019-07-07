Pier Capital Has Increased Its Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Holding by $1.68 Million; Share Value Rose; As Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT) Market Value Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $2.30 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 52,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 60,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 11/04/2018 – Soylent Expands Retail Footprint In Deal With Walmart; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 24/04/2018 – Walmart and Fox News, Dominating Consumer Conversations, Named Most Talked About Brands; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,482 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 49,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $159. About 313,807 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 152,617 shares to 72,390 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,265 shares, and cut its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management has 0.12% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. 4,400 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Morgan Stanley owns 128,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jlb And Associates Inc stated it has 7,310 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 663,247 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 1,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Country Bancshares owns 250 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C has 0.3% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Us Bancshares De reported 5,624 shares. 2,456 are owned by Pnc Service Grp Inc. Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc has invested 2.27% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (NYSEMKT:DIT) by 5,485 shares to 17,572 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (NYSE:IFF) by 45,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,822 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 228,462 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 419,313 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bright Rock Mngmt Lc holds 2.19% or 67,000 shares. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.57% or 27,397 shares. Ifrah holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,595 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,172 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 315,605 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 15,914 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 86,273 shares. Osborne Prtn Mngmt Ltd reported 3,976 shares. M&T Bancshares accumulated 258,307 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 3,123 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).