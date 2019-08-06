Pier Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $338,520 as Share Price Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Position in 2U (TWOU) Trimmed by $1.16 Million

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 64,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $143.12. About 107,867 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 16,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 752,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, down from 768,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 1.53M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks for the Rise of the 1-Person Business – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 669,734 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 1,713 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated accumulated 18,563 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baillie Gifford & accumulated 2.47M shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt has invested 2.44% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adirondack owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cap World invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2.27M were reported by Steadfast Capital L P. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.15% or 22,880 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 35,339 shares to 310,375 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Services I (NYSE:WST) by 54,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.