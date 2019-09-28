Pier Capital Has Decreased Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Position; GUNGNIR RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES (ASWRF) Shorts Increased By 52.63%

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASWRF) had an increase of 52.63% in short interest. ASWRF’s SI was 14,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 52.63% from 9,500 shares previously. With 114,800 avg volume, 0 days are for GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASWRF)’s short sellers to cover ASWRF’s short positions. The stock increased 10.56% or $0.0066 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0691. About 15,000 shares traded. Gungnir Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASWRF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc sold 9,390 shares as Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 53,092 shares with $8.28 million value, down from 62,482 last quarter. Casey’s General Stores Inc now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 226,152 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME

Pier Capital Llc increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 16,078 shares to 67,391 valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Guardant Health Inc stake by 27,323 shares and now owns 76,517 shares. Red Rock Resorts Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int Gp Incorporated reported 71,643 shares stake. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,285 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 26,947 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 1.44 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 3,829 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl invested in 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 8,048 shares. 16 were reported by Earnest Prns Limited. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dsam Partners (London) owns 8,128 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 421,588 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.38% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Omers Administration Corporation reported 10,800 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $17400 highest and $12300 lowest target. $159.83’s average target is -0.79% below currents $161.11 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 10 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Thursday, September 19 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. Sidoti maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Sidoti has “Neutral” rating and $16600 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29.

More news for Gungnir Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASWRF) were recently published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com, which released: “Latest News From Junior Mining Stocks – Junior Mining Network” on September 30, 2016. Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s article titled: “Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects New Mineralization at Taylor Mine; Continues to Extend Porphyry Deposits to Depth – Junior Mining Network” and published on July 12, 2017 is yet another important article.