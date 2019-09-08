Pier Capital Has Decreased Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Position as Market Value Declined; As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Share Price Rose, North Run Capital LP Has Raised Stake

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 112,955 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 7,907 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

