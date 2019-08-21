Pier Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) as Valuation Declined; As Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased by $7.19 Million Its Holding

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 399,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.34M, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 855,653 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 23/05/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP – HIRING OF ROBBY WINARTA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND LONG HOANG AS DIRECTOR TO ITS ASIAN PRIVATE EQUITY PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ATOTECH B2 CFR, CHANGES THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Javier Espinoza: scoop: Carlyle private equity group wins competitive auction for €10bn Akzo unit, largest PE deal in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at $6.5 billion; 18/05/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS; 14/03/2018 – DiscoverOrg Announces Strategic Investment from The Carlyle Group; 25/05/2018 – APAX PARTNERS TO BUY EXPEREO FROM CARLYLE GROUP

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12,294 shares to 197,924 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 104,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, 2U, and Zendesk Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenehimer Says Zendesk’s Moderating Upside Prevents A Bullish Stance – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 147,023 shares to 415,064 shares, valued at $82.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 33,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).