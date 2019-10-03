Pier Capital Has Boosted Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holding by $1.81 Million; Stock Rose; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 83,350 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, up from 76,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 1.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 129,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 529,890 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 400,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 368,956 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 85,000 shares to 343,525 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,788 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Despite Trade Woes – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro models (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “InvestorPlace Roundup: The Rapid Fall of EV Maker Nio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York invested in 278,367 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 6,244 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 7,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,007 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 90,000 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Limited invested 1.64% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jane Street Gp Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,493 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Grimes & Inc accumulated 129,699 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation accumulated 129,330 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.33% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale owns 2,848 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 255,876 shares or 1.5% of the stock.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 43,292 shares to 267,858 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,268 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.