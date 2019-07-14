Pier Capital Decreased Zendesk (ZEN) Position; Vista Gold (VGZ) Has 0.63 Sentiment

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 5 funds increased or started new holdings, while 8 sold and decreased holdings in Vista Gold Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 22.73 million shares, up from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Vista Gold Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 93.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc analyzed 94,215 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)'s stock rose 11.85%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 6,699 shares with $569,000 value, down from 100,914 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 721,912 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. The company has market cap of $79.43 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Vista Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Sun Valley Gold Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Vista Gold Corp. for 18.62 million shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) owns 185,338 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.79. About 87,034 shares traded. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has declined 16.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical VGZ News: 26/04/2018 – Vista Gold Corp. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vista Gold Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGZ); 06/03/2018 VISTA GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zendesk had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank.