Pier Capital Decreased Veracyte (VCYT) Stake; Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Sellers Decreased By 2.65% Their Shorts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. LL’s SI was 9.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 9.53M shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 7 days are for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s short sellers to cover LL’s short positions. The SI to Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s float is 33.06%. The stock increased 6.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 2.45 million shares traded or 75.69% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets

Pier Capital Llc decreased Veracyte Inc (VCYT) stake by 44.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as Veracyte Inc (VCYT)’s stock rose 12.71%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 205,220 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 372,049 last quarter. Veracyte Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 169,935 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity accumulated 11,145 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.11% stake. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 21,432 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 5,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 726,554 shares. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 323,400 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 172,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 45,427 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 930,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Vanguard has 1.68 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management owns 51,765 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Pier Capital Llc increased Eventbrite Inc stake by 77,746 shares to 242,137 valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 13,014 shares and now owns 189,642 shares. Blackline Inc was raised too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. $395,681 worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was sold by JONES EVAN/ FA on Friday, August 9.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $256.88 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 15.42% above currents $8.95 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $276,164 activity. KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought $112,610 worth of stock. 4,000 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares with value of $39,592 were bought by Tyson Charles E. Reeves Michael L bought $123,962 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Monday, August 19.

