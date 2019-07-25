Pier Capital Decreased Position in Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) by $3.36 Million as Market Value Declined; Coldstream Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Idex (IEX) by $977,574

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 334.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,408 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $165.23. About 439,677 shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 128,335 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 19,558 shares to 317,425 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 30,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested in 0.22% or 180,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.26% or 159,397 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 26,243 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.01% or 7,625 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,383 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp reported 9,552 shares stake. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 4.44M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 64,696 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 31,963 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. 2,295 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer accumulated 188,225 shares. Mig Ltd Liability Corp owns 725,331 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 10,233 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 7,900 shares. Chicago Equity reported 9,770 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 6,827 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 141 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 101,489 shares. 93 were accumulated by Oakworth. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 115,455 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.63% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 20,300 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 1,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,449 shares to 219,166 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 18,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,357 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

