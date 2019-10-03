Pier Capital Decreased Its Repligen (RGEN) Position by $3.04 Million as Shares Rose; Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holding Has Lifted by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 35,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 105,337 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, down from 141,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 410,392 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 73,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.80M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 440,415 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Best Stocks for October – The Motley Fool Canada” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIBC names new CFO, other execs – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CIBC Declares Dividends for the Quarter Ending July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 1.36 million shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 34,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,797 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 129,556 shares to 529,890 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdin by 44,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 94.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Repligen Corporation (RGEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Repligen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Repligen To Acquire C Technologies For Bioprocessing Analytics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.