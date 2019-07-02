Pier Capital Decreased Its Position in Veracyte (VCYT) by $4.17 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 807,360 shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $375.43. About 3.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares to 593,135 shares, valued at $51.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 87,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,051 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has 11,615 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 431,006 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cleararc owns 10,576 shares. Aviance Mngmt reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP holds 1.25% or 118,990 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 84,937 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 20,285 shares. Coastline Tru Co holds 8,108 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.32% or 2,000 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,800 shares. Rampart Invest Management Comm Lc holds 0.69% or 16,891 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 39,313 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 17,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 6,903 shares in its portfolio. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 323,400 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.13M shares. American Century has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 77,071 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Friess Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Us State Bank De reported 455 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt invested in 3.25% or 197,440 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University reported 12,500 shares. 151,255 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Mellon. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 278,160 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bogle Management Lp De owns 195,835 shares.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.06 million activity. The insider JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53 million.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 19,558 shares to 317,425 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Services I (NYSE:WST) by 54,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,506 shares, and has risen its stake in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI).

