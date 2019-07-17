Pier Capital Cut Veracyte (VCYT) Stake as Share Price Rose; Wabtec Com (WAB) Valuation Declined While Capital Counsel Increased Position

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 125,958 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 58,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 898,351 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.23 million, up from 840,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 342,824 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53 million worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 19,558 shares to 317,425 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 30,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).