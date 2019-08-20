Pier Capital Cut Lendingtree (TREE) Position as Market Value Declined; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Increased Stake in Watsco (WSO)

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 26,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $298.14. About 136,559 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 112,063 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 76,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160. About 267,343 shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Management Ltd Co owns 11,625 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.04% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Natl Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,405 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 76,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Punch & Assoc Invest Management stated it has 0.5% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3G Capital Partners Lp invested in 10,299 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 12,198 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 54,957 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Lc has invested 0.07% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15,150 shares. Paw Corp has 1.74% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.40 million for 47.47 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 56,910 shares to 222,946 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 57,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Is It Important To Have A High Credit Score? – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Online Lending Concerns And 3 Companies Fixing Them – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Acquires Ladope Inc. to Make CBD Frequencies and Energy Available Worldwide Via App and Strengthen Additionally the Effects of CBD Products in Cosmetics or Food Supplements – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LendingTree Earnings: TREE Stock Gets Chopped Following Q2 Disappointment – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf by 50,896 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $25.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,632 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Present at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Reports Record Sales, Operating Profit, Net Income and Cash Flow During First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace White accumulated 51,900 shares. 101,508 were reported by Kames Cap Plc. 109,157 are held by Oak Ridge Invs Lc. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.31% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 139,392 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 2,274 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,253 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 786 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Blackrock Inc invested in 3.76 million shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 1,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru owns 1,422 shares. Cambridge Comm reported 0.4% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cambridge Invest Advsr has 4,516 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).