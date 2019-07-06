Pier Capital Cut Its Veracyte (VCYT) Position by $4.17 Million; Stock Rose; Eagle Capital Management Decreased W R Berkley (WRB) Holding as Shares Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 402,394 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (WRB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 10,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,060 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W R Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 261,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.06 million activity. Shares for $145,364 were sold by Anderson Bonnie H.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 24,766 shares to 148,882 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 165,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Affinity Limited Liability Company owns 36,501 shares. Daiwa Gru owns 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 261 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 4,624 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.02% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 409,584 shares. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 323,400 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 1.13 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 420,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 209,769 shares. Vanguard Group owns 1.68M shares. Tci Wealth holds 90 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.53 million for 27.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 161,644 shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $579.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 474,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).