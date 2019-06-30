Pier Capital Cut Its Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Position by $3.36 Million as Stock Declined; Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Decreased Its Stake by $678,600

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 236,288 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 736,143 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX launched the fifth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites Friday on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO SATELLITES: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forterra Announces Leadership Appointments – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYNA, RUN, DE – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wall Street set to open higher with trade talks in focus – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, JWN, CBOE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 66,993 shares to 131,258 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 11,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Mig Ltd Liability has invested 4.93% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Symphony Asset holds 0.06% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 4,316 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 1,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 25,437 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.06% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,551 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 57,793 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.22% or 180,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fiera reported 34,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 0.18% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 207,464 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 95,400 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 69,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 2.39M shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Iridium Communications – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Is Betting Big On Satellite Internet – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Driverless Cars, It’s Flying Cars That Are About To Disrupt The Trillion Dollar Transport Industry. And… What’s In Store For Next Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $314,240 activity. Rush Parker William bought 4,000 shares worth $90,780.