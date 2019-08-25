Pier Capital Boosted Littelfuse (LFUS) Position By $344,526; California Resources (CRC) Shorts Up By 16.47%

Pier Capital Llc increased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 1,893 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 35,292 shares with $6.44M value, up from 33,399 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $3.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 148,701 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) had an increase of 16.47% in short interest. CRC’s SI was 9.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.47% from 8.46M shares previously. With 2.13 million avg volume, 5 days are for California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s short sellers to cover CRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 2.55 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has declined 57.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. Oil and Gas Markets Surging on Geopolitical Risk Factors; 15/05/2018 – CRC GDI IVD® Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner Technology is Published with United States Patent and Trademark Office; 17/05/2018 – California Resources Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – California Resources 1Q Rev $609M; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Brigade Capital Management LP Exits California Re; 03/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP – INCREASED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO A RANGE OF $550 MLN TO $600 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Graham Capital Holding in of California Resources (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Isofol Medical: Isofol announces that an abstract describing a genetic prediction of treatment response in CRC treatment to be unveiled at ASCO 2018

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,792 activity. Another trade for 67 shares valued at $11,792 was bought by GRILLO ANTHONY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co accumulated 0.02% or 7,386 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.03% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Penobscot Inv Communication invested 0.17% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 3,898 are held by D E Shaw & Company Inc. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.08% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Grandeur Peak Ltd owns 0.34% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 16,500 shares. Utah Retirement reported 4,521 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 603 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 32,161 shares in its portfolio. Int, a New York-based fund reported 49,385 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,571 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 2,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Company has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Pier Capital Llc decreased Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 1,299 shares to 25,422 valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Appfolio Inc stake by 13,180 shares and now owns 83,504 shares. Mimecast Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Littelfuse declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Littelfuse has $190 highest and $17100 lowest target. $180.50’s average target is 17.25% above currents $153.95 stock price. Littelfuse had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California Resources’ Q2: The Show Me Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “California Resources (CRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California Resources down ~7% on Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. California Resources has $35 highest and $20 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 185.88% above currents $9.21 stock price. California Resources had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CRC in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $451.33 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 1.28 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.