Pier Capital Boosted Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Sentiment Is 0.6

Pier Capital Llc increased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 5,297 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock rose 3.85%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 98,388 shares with $7.95M value, up from 93,091 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $3.10B valuation. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 538,143 shares, down from 641,286 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R.. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $59,155.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Appfolio Inc stake by 13,180 shares to 83,504 valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bandwidth Inc stake by 47,337 shares and now owns 111,757 shares. Smartsheet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 379,221 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 13,748 shares. Blackrock holds 6.07 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.67% or 123,050 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Lc holds 176,722 shares. 229,472 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Penn Capital Management Co reported 99,706 shares. Timpani Capital has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Federated Pa invested in 0% or 208 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.96% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sawgrass Asset Limited Co holds 16,115 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 2,500 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund for 82,097 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 30,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,679 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 178,600 shares.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $125.28 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings.