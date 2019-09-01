Pier Capital Boosted By $2.38 Million Its Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) Position; Pfsweb (PFSW) Shorts Increased By 59.24%

Pfsweb Inc (NASDAQ:PFSW) had an increase of 59.24% in short interest. PFSW’s SI was 1.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 59.24% from 634,900 shares previously. With 90,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Pfsweb Inc (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s short sellers to cover PFSW’s short positions. The SI to Pfsweb Inc’s float is 7.16%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 111,669 shares traded or 31.88% up from the average. PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has declined 61.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSW News: 22/05/2018 – PFSWEB HOLDER ANCORA ADVISORS BOOSTED STAKE BY 1%; 10/05/2018 – PFSWEB INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PFSweb 4Q Rev $92.7M; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $92.7 MLN COMPARED TO $102.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PFSweb 1Q Rev $78.4M; 11/05/2018 – PFSWEB INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC PFSW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN, REFLECTING UP TO 5% GROWTH FROM 2017; 15/03/2018 – PFSweb Sees 2018 SFE Revenue $237 Million to $247 Million; 22/05/2018 – ANCORA SAYS IT BOOSTED ITS PFSWEB STAKE TO 6.22%

Pier Capital Llc increased Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG) stake by 36.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 103,501 shares as Air Transport Services Group I (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 387,602 shares with $8.93M value, up from 284,101 last quarter. Air Transport Services Group I now has $1.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 219,671 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG)

Pier Capital Llc decreased Siteone Landscape Supply Inc stake by 68,968 shares to 75,988 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smartsheet Inc stake by 119,292 shares and now owns 161,265 shares. Trade Desk Inc/The was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 10,174 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,302 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Waddell Reed reported 1.71M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 11,500 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 73,980 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.64M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 26,150 shares. Paradigm Management Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 59,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 115,944 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.72% or 964,514 shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Agrees To Take Equity Stake In Canadian Airline Cargojet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. $117,280 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C.. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was made by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Berger Michael L. $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. On Monday, March 18 the insider HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $73,495 activity. Shares for $4,940 were bought by WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C on Wednesday, May 22. Rosenzweig Benjamin L had bought 9,868 shares worth $49,585. 1,000 shares were bought by Thomann R Zach, worth $2,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PFSweb, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.87 million shares or 1.47% less from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc stated it has 21,951 shares. 6,216 are owned by Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.70M shares. Sei Invests reported 0% in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 22,140 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 10,278 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Comml Bank Of Mellon has 69,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 138,028 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) for 37,100 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Charles Schwab Investment Management has 36,432 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 3,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio.