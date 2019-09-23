Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports Inc. 11 0.03 N/A -62.16 0.00 CSS Industries Inc. 5 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pier 1 Imports Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.69 beta indicates that Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 269.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CSS Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. CSS Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of CSS Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of CSS Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05% CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81%

For the past year Pier 1 Imports Inc. was less bearish than CSS Industries Inc.

Summary

CSS Industries Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.