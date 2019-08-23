Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Reaches $4.09 After 3.00% Down Move; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The stock of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 14.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 117,443 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports Slides as CEO Calls for `Urgent’ Need for Change; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 1.5 PCT TO 2.5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 SEES 2019 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO TOTAL $60M; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES FY21 EPS $0.60 TO $0.70, SALES GROWTH 4%-6%; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% TO 8%; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Suspends Dividend, Guides Annual Loss — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 Pier 1’s same-store sales declined 0.2 percent from one year ago; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES ON A 13-WEEK BASIS DECREASED 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1: INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE SALES GROWTH IN FY 2020; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Announces 3-year Plan To Address ‘weaknesses,’ After Disappointing Results — MarketWatchThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $17.41 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PIR worth $522,420 less.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon has $58 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 15.79% above currents $41.17 stock price. Bank Of New York Mellon had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of BK in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating. Wood upgraded the shares of BK in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 18. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. See The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $17.41 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 EPS, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual EPS reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.