Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Reaches $3.70 After 6.00% Up Move; WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (WDPSF) Sellers Decreased By 95.35% Their Shorts

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had a decrease of 95.35% in short interest. WDPSF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95.35% from 4,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SCA WDP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)’s short sellers to cover WDPSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.55. About 100 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 127,473 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS DISCONTINUES DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pier 1 Imports Rtgs On CreditWatch Negative; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 4Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Concludes Review, Downgrades Pier 1 Ratings (CFR to B3); Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 SEES 2019 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO TOTAL $60M; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $60 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES LOSS FOR 1Q AND YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pier 1 Imports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIR); 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE NET SALES GROWTH OF 4% TO 6%; 02/04/2018 Pier 1’s same-store sales declined 0.2 percent from one year agoThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $15.75 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $3.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PIR worth $945,240 more.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $15.75 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

More notable recent Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “J.C. Penney, Pier 1 Imports both at risk of delisting from NYSE – Louisville Business First” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pier 1 +11% on exec changes – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. Addresses NYSE Continued Listing Criteria – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 EPS, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual EPS reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Pier 1 Imports, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 39.11 million shares or 4.26% less from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 5.42 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0% in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR). 136,186 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 438 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 5.16 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) for 11,262 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 100,664 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR).