Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Reaches $3.40 52 Week Low; Griffin Asset Management Has Raised By $460,416 Its United Technologies (UTX) Position

The stock of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.09 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.40 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $13.34 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $3.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.20 million less. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.1522 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3978. About 136,280 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pier 1 Imports Rating To ‘B-‘; Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES ON A 13-WEEK BASIS DECREASED 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE NET SALES GROWTH OF 4% TO 6%; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s: Pier 1 Downgrade Reflects Growing Competition in the Home Decor Retail Sector; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees Risk That Pier 1’s Strategy May Not Yield Sufficient Sales Growth Needed for Strong Earnings Recovery; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% TO 8%; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES LOSS FOR 1Q AND YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 SEES 2019 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO TOTAL $60M

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 63.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 3,597 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 9,238 shares with $1.19M value, up from 5,641 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 1.23M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 earnings per share, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual earnings per share reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $13.34 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.