Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Reaches $3.13 After 7.00% Down Move; GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY (GRUSF) Shorts Lowered By 23.68%

GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) had a decrease of 23.68% in short interest. GRUSF’s SI was 2,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.68% from 3,800 shares previously. With 47,200 avg volume, 0 days are for GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)’s short sellers to cover GRUSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.35% or $0.2485 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1315. About 100,693 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 sinks on falling sales, dividend halt; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pier 1 Imports Rating To ‘B-‘; Outlook Negative; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s: Pier 1 Downgrade Reflects Growing Competition in the Home Decor Retail Sector; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Concludes Review, Downgrades Pier 1 Ratings (CFR to B3); Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS CITES PLAN FOR INVESTING IN TOOLS/RE; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Suspends Dividend, Guides Annual Loss — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% TO 8%; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 02/04/2018 Pier 1’s same-store sales declined 0.2 percent from one year agoThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $13.33M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PIR worth $933,310 less.

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 EPS, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual EPS reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.