Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) EPS Estimated At $-16.82; Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding

Analysts expect Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report $-16.82 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $4.22 EPS change or 33.49% from last quarter’s $-12.6 EPS. After having $-19.97 EPS previously, Pier 1 Imports, Inc.’s analysts see -15.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 70,568 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 91.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 sinks on falling sales, dividend halt; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS DISCONTINUES DIVIDEND; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONCLUDES REVIEW, DOWNGRADES PIER 1 IMPORTS RATINGS; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS CITES PLAN FOR INVESTING IN TOOLS/RE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pier 1 Imports Rating To ‘B-‘; Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 1.5 PCT TO 2.5 PCT; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2018 DECREASED 13.4% TO $347.4 MLN, COMPARED TO $401.0 MLN A YEAR AGO

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 22,502 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 591,969 shares with $145.67 million value, up from 569,467 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $15.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $402.11. About 252,160 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold Pier 1 Imports, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 39.11 million shares or 4.26% less from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) for 121,300 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 100,664 shares. Virtu Financial Llc reported 137,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 11,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 59,136 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 155,373 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 5.80M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 378,992 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 230,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank owns 21,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 77,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 164,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 150,200 shares.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $18.10 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 969 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Stifel Corp invested in 0.01% or 13,597 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,947 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,378 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.24% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 7,374 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 15 shares. Stephens Ar owns 2,774 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 61,357 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments invested in 0.04% or 3,391 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Centennial Resource Dev Inc stake by 1.90 million shares to 1.14M valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 960,353 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity. Prager Richard Leon also bought $358,490 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares.

