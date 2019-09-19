Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) Contrasting side by side

Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports Inc. 11 0.03 N/A -62.16 0.00 Sotheby’s 48 2.58 N/A 1.98 30.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s 3.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 269.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sotheby’s has a 1.99 beta which is 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pier 1 Imports Inc. are 1 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Sotheby’s’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sotheby’s can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Sotheby’s’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00

Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -94.86% and an $0.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares and 0% of Sotheby’s shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sotheby’s has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05% Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25%

For the past year Pier 1 Imports Inc. has -37.05% weaker performance while Sotheby’s has 50.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Sotheby’s beats Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.