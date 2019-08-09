Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports Inc. 14 0.01 N/A -62.16 0.00 KAR Auction Services Inc. 21 0.87 N/A 2.34 11.45

Table 1 highlights Pier 1 Imports Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pier 1 Imports Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Pier 1 Imports Inc. has a 3.69 beta, while its volatility is 269.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pier 1 Imports Inc. are 1 and 0.2. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pier 1 Imports Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Pier 1 Imports Inc. has a -86.63% downside potential and a consensus target price of $0.5. On the other hand, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s potential upside is 134.87% and its average target price is $59. Based on the data delivered earlier, KAR Auction Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of KAR Auction Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09%

For the past year Pier 1 Imports Inc. has -37.05% weaker performance while KAR Auction Services Inc. has 48.09% stronger performance.

Summary

KAR Auction Services Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.