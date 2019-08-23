Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to pay $0.21 on Sep 20, 2019; Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PDM) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:PDM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $20.18 translates into 1.04% yield. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 975,250 shares traded or 39.53% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Among 2 analysts covering Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stratasys has $32 highest and $20 lowest target. $26’s average target is 11.97% above currents $23.22 stock price. Stratasys had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. See Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

More notable recent Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Stratasys Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Stratasys – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SSYS – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stratasys -1.3% after Q2 revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Stratasys and Boom Supersonic Partnership Brings 3-D Printing To Faster-Than-Sound Airliners – Forbes” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Stratasys Ltd. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 280,051 shares in its portfolio. 164,200 are held by Lapides Asset Limited Liability. Reilly Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) for 194 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 471,958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 3,255 shares. Numerixs Investment has invested 0.01% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) or 204,587 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 51,880 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors stated it has 12,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc has 3,086 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 354 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The Company’s 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. It has a 276.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 431,993 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 46.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 18/04/2018 – CAFC: LESEMAN, LLC v. STRATASYS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1453 – 2018-04-18; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation Of Ilan Levin As CEO And Director; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 13/03/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – EXCLUSIVE THREE-YEAR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ECKHART; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $40M-$50M; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS RESIGNATION OF ILAN LEVIN AS CEO & DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Company Achieves Full Return on Investment within First Year of Installing Stratasys Production 3

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The Company’s geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. It has a 21.18 P/E ratio. The Firm is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).