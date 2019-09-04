Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Stock Value Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $5.49 Million; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Value Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 274,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.53 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 93,091 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 24.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 160.51 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688.00 million, down from 185.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.565. About 10.78 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares to 359,055 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $760.87M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9,000 shares to 835,233 shares, valued at $84.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.58M for 11.09 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.