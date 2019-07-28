Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) EPS Estimated At $0.43; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Its Kraton (KRA) Holding

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. PDM’s profit would be $54.00 million giving it 11.82 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -4.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 436,722 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Kraton Corporation (KRA) stake by 16.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 57,969 shares as Kraton Corporation (KRA)’s stock rose 3.33%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 300,705 shares with $9.68M value, down from 358,674 last quarter. Kraton Corporation now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 291,470 shares traded or 38.80% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 107,585 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 18,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Corsair Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 315,242 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has 256,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.07% or 138,022 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 31,650 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 42,224 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 931 shares. Guggenheim Capital invested in 7,059 shares. 21 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 366 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Tricida Inc stake by 15,794 shares to 94,139 valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 26,404 shares and now owns 346,487 shares. Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 1. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) Tops Q2 EPS by 46c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Grp Incorporated stated it has 80,502 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Private Advisor Group Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,895 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 639,745 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 107,580 are owned by First Trust Advsr L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,712 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co invested in 21,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% or 62,344 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 455,120 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt owns 54,910 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 0.03% or 216,752 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors L P owns 0.03% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 161,245 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,443 shares.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:PDM) 4.1% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Gained 13% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Announces Leadership Transition Plan NYSE:PDM – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The Company’s geographically-diversified, over $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 19 million square feet. It has a 21.13 P/E ratio. The Firm is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).