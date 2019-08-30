Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Contrasting side by side

Both Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 20 4.67 N/A 0.96 21.68 Easterly Government Properties Inc. 18 8.45 N/A 0.05 362.88

Table 1 highlights Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential downside is -2.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.3% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares and 95.6% of Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Easterly Government Properties Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 2.41% 4.42% 0.05% 8.05% 7.21% 22.12% Easterly Government Properties Inc. 1.4% 4.31% 4.37% 5.95% 0.37% 20.34%

For the past year Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of general services administration commercial properties in the United States. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.