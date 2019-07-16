Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Ehealth (EHTH) Stake By $558,000

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 30,000 shares with $1.87 million value, down from 39,000 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $2.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 353,676 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter's $0.41 EPS. PDM's profit would be $54.02 million giving it 11.76 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.'s analysts see -4.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 342,890 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The Company’s geographically-diversified, over $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 19 million square feet. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The Firm is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 28,566 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,918 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 2,296 shares. Citadel Llc stated it has 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 455,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc, New York-based fund reported 773,830 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P accumulated 13,600 shares. 49,996 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prtnrs. Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 14,852 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 107,580 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 146,488 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 216,992 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 314,380 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 36 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 13,510 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.05% or 165,002 shares. Northern Trust reported 273,408 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 33,566 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 137 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability has 1.46% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 63,745 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 38,362 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 77 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 100,935 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 14,002 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity. $110,720 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Yung Derek N..

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rating on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $83 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. SunTrust maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 26,500 shares to 236,500 valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 14,000 shares.