Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Position; Corvex Management LP Lowered Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $24.51 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 331,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.45 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 3.69M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 580,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.00M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 548,964 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Is Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth Upgrading for? – Motley Fool" on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "T-Mobile Goes Big for Hispanic Heritage Month 2019! – Business Wire" on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Sprint CEO: Executive leadership decisions for New T-Mobile 'nearly done,' planning for 'day zero' underway – Kansas City Business Journal" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 20.04 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.61M for 11.39 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 1.36 million shares to 4.98 million shares, valued at $90.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Front Yard Residential Corp by 562,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).