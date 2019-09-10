Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Raised Its Position; Agf Investments America Has Cut Trex Co. (TREX) Position by $1.26 Million

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (TREX) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 20,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 119,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 139,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Trex Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 814,127 shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) by 178.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 15,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, up from 8,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 608,218 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 161,245 are held by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Kestrel Invest has invested 3.54% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Meritage Port Mngmt owns 254,106 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Private Mgmt Gp accumulated 878,757 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com owns 325,615 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 639,745 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc stated it has 216,752 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 312,125 are owned by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Virtu Limited Company owns 9,918 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,239 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 97 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trust Communications Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,311 shares to 8,077 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,257 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “L.A. company buys One Independence Square for $170 million – Washington Business Journal” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Acquires Class A Property and Expands its Presence in Northwest Atlanta Market – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:PDM) 4.1% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Days To Buy Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Piedmont Closes on Sale of 800 North Brand in CA and Expands Boston Presence with Acquisition of 25 Burlington Mall Road in Burlington Submarket – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,606 shares to 76,225 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14M for 33.31 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company reported 8,950 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 86,873 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). First Mercantile owns 0.09% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 6,521 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 678,401 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Co Delaware reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 1.27 million shares. Cim Ltd Liability holds 9,526 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 65,535 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.1% or 25,872 shares. Creative Planning reported 12,645 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 2.02% stake. Price T Rowe Md owns 33,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Trex Company Named 2019 Eco-Leader by Green Builder Media – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Trex Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TREX) 35% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.