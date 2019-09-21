Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Mcmillion Capital Management Has Raised Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stake by $2.38 Million

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 740.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 140,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 159,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 6.92 million shares traded or 48.32% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 580,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.00 million, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.20 million shares traded or 85.42% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 419,774 shares. Piedmont holds 0.03% or 38,074 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 71,990 shares. State Street accumulated 16.59 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). City reported 1,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,330 were reported by Hightower Tru Service Lta. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 15,282 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 116,017 shares. 1.95 million are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Architects has 2,794 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk owns 11,778 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 759,556 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 28,527 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust gains a bull (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 416,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,788 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Swiss Bankshares invested in 233,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP holds 0.35% or 456,024 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 17,497 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 22,368 were accumulated by Eii Management. Johnson Fin reported 13,255 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 231,548 shares stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 30,586 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 81,900 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 32,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 62,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,771 shares.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Announces Promotions and Real Estate Leadership Transition – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exclusive: Tenant revealed for recent 300,000 SF Energy Corridor lease – Houston Business Journal” published on October 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Americold Realty Trust Names Three New Members to Board of Trustees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.60 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 123,348 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $77.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC).